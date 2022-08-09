This world’s most expensive trash bag is worth Rs 1.4 lakh

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:31 PM, Tue - 9 August 22

Hyderabad: As long as it has the tag of a luxury brand on it, it is validated and it is in style. It will be placed on the shining high racks of exquisite glass boutiques and will be looked upon with a sight of glee. The moment the tag comes off, it may as well find its way to the bylanes of a chor bazaar or even a roadside vendor. Such is the craze of the ‘stylish’ products made by the sought after luxury brands.

One such brand that has forever seemed to have been conducting a social experiment by rolling out one exorbitantly priced useless product after another, is Balenciaga. This time, as a part of their winter collection, they presented to the world the ‘Balenciaga trash pouch’.

What is so special about it? Well, it is inspired by a trash bag, looks like a trash bag, costs a hefty $1790 (approx Rs 1.4 lakh), and is a Balenciaga product. That is it, that’s the product description.

If you are now wondering what could have been the thought behind making such a thing, here’s your answer.

Speaking to Women’s Wear Daily, Demna Gvasalia who is Balenciaga’s creative director, said, “I could not miss an opportunity to make the most expensive trash bag in the world, because who doesn’t love a fashion scandal?”

A fashion scandal. And as expected, this miracle of a product met its goal to create a scandal as soon as the news hit the world of Twitter. Keeping up their tradition of putting out their opinions, Twitterati began working on the parade of trolls. Below are a few tweets for your attention.

If you can afford to spend $1790 on a #Balenciaga fashion accessory that looks like a trash bag, you should have enough cash in the bank to fill it up with cash and donate it to your nearest charity… pic.twitter.com/e8bgN3vtPl — Dino™ (@dinovdm) August 3, 2022

Absolutely no one: Me: in my Balenciaga trash bag! pic.twitter.com/nZi91Xe2oC — ⚡️🔥Chingblangblang🧠❄️ (@ButrosCity) August 6, 2022

That Balenciaga trash bag is one of the most unnecessary things I’ve ever seen. $1800 — Score Caller (@mrpolished) August 8, 2022

Why do I feel like Balenciaga is conducting a social experiment to prove humanity is doomed? A literal trash bag for $2K. GTFO. pic.twitter.com/O8WOjacx9w — Alan B. (@Alan_Barba_) August 6, 2022

Balenciaga never misses man. They will take anything and turn it into fashion. $1000 trash bag ?!? — Goku🐉 (@gokulegacyy) August 8, 2022

Fashion Industry is just trolling society now… Balenciaga released the most expensive bag of $1790 and it looks like a Trash bag 😂 Someone on Instagram commented “it deserves a place in the Trash” 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/debuGG5G10 — sangaciousagain (@sangaciousagain) August 5, 2022

April, 2020: Can the world emerge from the pandemic a better place? August, 2022: Balenciaga launched a luxury trash bag that costs 1,790 dollars. — Fernando Barbella (@FLBarbella) August 3, 2022

While this particular product has baffled the internet, it is not the first instance that Balenciaga has done this. Their ‘Paris sneaker’ that looked like it was worn by a thousand people a million times before, ‘crocs heel’ which is basically the crocs shoes but that has a heel (why on earth would someone wear that), ‘toolbox bag’ which as the name suggests looks like a toolbox are some of their other ‘best’ products.

If you would like to buy this product that made the headlines, it will be available via the brand’s boutiques and websites. The Trash Pouch will be debuting in stores soon after being featured in March of Balenciaga’s Fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection in Paris. It is available in the colors blue, black, and white. It is made of calfskin leather.