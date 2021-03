Three-day league: Paras, Simha guide Balaaji to 8th win

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 8:38 pm

Hyderabad: Left-hander Paras Raj (197) and HK Simha (250), who were involved in a big stand of 367 runs, guided Balaaji Cricket Club to their eighth successive win in A-1 three-day Group C league match on Wednesday. Baalaji won all their eight matches.

Brief scores

Group-C: Apex CC 199/8 & 128/8 in 30.2 overs (S Dheeraj Goud 61) lost to Balaaji CC 523/3 dec in 55.3 overs (Paras Raj 197, H K Simha 250, Geetha Krishna 54no); Rohit XI 428/7 bt Mahmood CC 124/7 in 35 overs (Jasrith Reddy 46, Nitin Aliga 4/ 24) & 87/6 in 19.5 overs (Nitin Sai Yadav 3/27); Secbad Nawabs 472 & 35/0 in 6 over vs Charminar 225 in 72 overs (Ali Kacchi 95, Aditya Mangat 36, E Rakesh 4/20); Sri Chakra 423/6 vs Jai Bhagwathi 188 in 71.5 overs (K Arnav Reddy 53, D Sai Siddharth 5/30) & 75/4 in 15 overs; Sportive CC 418/8 vs Khalsa 383 in 90 overs (Devesh Damia 134, C Harshirt 31, CP Venkatesh 39, Aryan Krishna 72, Prithvi Reddy 45, Mohit Soni 6/41)

Top Performers

Centurions: Paras Raj 197, H K Simha 250, Devesh Damia 134

Five or more wickets: Sai Siddharth 5/30, Mohit Soni 6/41

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .