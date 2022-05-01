Three dead in Delhi road accident

New Delhi: Two teenage girls and a motorcycle rider were killed, while five others suffered injuries in a road accident that took place in Delhi’s Vikas Marg area, police said on Sunday.

The police said that they received a call at around 1 a.m. that there was a collision between a car and a motorcycle.

“On receiving the information, we immediately reached the spot and found one damaged motorcycle and the Wagon-R car had turned upside down. It was also found that the bike rider was taken to the hospital and seven persons were immediately taken out from the car. All were taken to the Hedgewar Hospital, where Jyoti (17) and Bharti (19) died.”

The motorcycle rider was declared brought dead at the GTB Hospital. Rest of the injured persons have been discharged.

According to the police, the seven people who were travelling in the car, were heading to their home in East Delhi’s Karkardooma from Peeragarhi area after attending a wedding function.

A case under sections 279, 337, 304A of IPC has been registered in this respect. Efforts are on made to establish the identity of the motorcycle rider.