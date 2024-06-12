Three including farmer electrocuted in Medak

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 June 2024, 07:07 PM

In another incident, a man was electrocuted in Gandhi Nagar while he was setting up a music system. He was Chinthala Narasimhulu (36), a resident of Guttakindipally.

Medak: Three persons were electrocuted in separate incidents in Medak district on Wednesday. A farmer was electrocuted at Peruru village in Medak mandal. The farmer V Nagesh (40) had touched a stay wire of an electric pole in his field when he died of electrocution. Family members have alleged that electricity passed through the wire due to the negligence of Transco officials.

In the third incident, an electrician Kaleru Anjaneyulu (46) died while he was working to resolve a technical glitch at a transformer at Uppu Lingapur village in Veldurthi mandal. He came in touch with an earth wire and was electrocuted.