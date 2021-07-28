Hyderabad: Three persons suffered burn injuries when a fire broke out at an industrial unit at Jeedimetla this morning.
According to Fire officials, the incident happened around 8 am following a suspected explosion at the industry. The fire is said to have started after the explosion. Three workers who were working at the spot suffered burns and were rushed to hospital.
The Jeedimetla police alerted the Fire personnel, who reached the spot and took up fire fighting operations.Three injured in fire mishap at industrial unit in Hyderabad
