| Three Injured In Wall Collapse At Amberpet

Three injured in wall collapse at Amberpet

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:20 AM, Wed - 4 May 22

Hyderabad: Three persons were injured when a recently constructed parapet wall of a multistoried building collapsed on them at Golnaka in Amberpet on Wednesday morning.

Police said the sudden intense downpour which lashed the city in the early hours, damaged the wall resulting in the incident.

The injured were immediately shifted to the Osmania General Hospital for treatment. Their condition is said to be stable.

The Amberpet police are investigating.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .