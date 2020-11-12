Three inter-State thieves arrested in Kothagudem

Speaking to the media here, he said during a vehicle inspection at Dammapet centre at Paloncha, the police had spotted three persons moving suspiciously on a motorbike.

Kothagudem: The Paloncha police have arrested three inter-State property offenders of Andhra Pradesh and recovered property worth Rs 14 lakh, including a motorbike, Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Dutt said on Thursday.

Speaking to the media here, he said during a vehicle inspection at Dammapet centre at Paloncha, the police had spotted three persons moving suspiciously on a motorbike. When the cops had stopped the bike, they tried to escape but were taken into custody.

During questioning, they revealed their identity and confessed to their crimes. The accused were Cheekatla Satish of Patha Kondagudem in Kamvarapukota mandal, Veepu Venkateswarlu of Subbampeta Colony, and Shaik Basha of Buttaigudem road in Jangareddygudem mandal of West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh, the SP revealed.

Satish committed 23 thefts while Vekateswarlu involved in nine cases and Basha in two. The trio in July committed five property offences in Paloncha town and the Aswraopeta police station limits. The police seized around 256.6 grams of gold, 1,000 grams of silver and Rs 22,000 cash, besides a two-wheeler.

