Three killed in separate road accidents in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:53 PM, Sun - 8 May 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Three persons including two pedestrians were killed in separate road accidents in the city.

K. Devi Bai (42), a resident of Nethajinagar in Rajendranagar police station limits was hit by a car while she was walking near the AG college main gate late on Saturday night. “The victim was crossing the road when a car going towards Shamshabad hit her. She fell on the road and sustained serious head injuries and died on the spot,” said Rajendranagar sub inspector, T Indrasena Reddy.

In an accident at Chandrayangutta, 41-year-old Mohd Chand Pasha died after being hit by a motorcycle. The victim was walking on the road when an unidentified two-wheeler hit him near Anmol Hotel on Saturday evening. He fell on the ground and sustained injuries and was rushed to hospital. Later during treatment he passed away, said Chandrayangutta sub inspector, G Harish Kumar.

At Bahadurpura, Mohd Saleemuddin (44), a businessman died after a two wheeler rammed into his Activa at Kishanbagh on Saturday night. According to the police, Saleemuddin, a resident of Kishanbagh was going to a fuel station when a two-wheeler hit his Activa near Deccan Bakery. The man fell on the ground and sustained injuries. He was shifted to OGH where he died while undergoing treatment on Sunday morning. The police are making efforts to trace the two wheeler that hit Saleemuddin.

