Three of a family killed in house collapse in Suryapet

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:02 PM, Thu - 3 August 23

Suryapet: Three members of a family died on the spot when the wall of their house collapsed on them at Nagaram in the district on Thursday.

The victims were Sheelam Ramulu (85), his wife Sheelam Ramulamma (70) and their son Sheelam Srinivas (38). The old house had clay walls with metal roof sheets.

The clay walls were soaked due to the recent rains resulting in the incident. Ramulu and Ramulamma were staying the house, located near their agricultural field on the outskirts of the village. Srinivas, who was living in a newly constructed house in the village along with his wife and two children, had gone to his parents to help them, if there was any damage and had slept there last night.

According to the police, an electricity department employee had gone for meter reading in the evening and found the wall of the house collapsed. He also found the three bodies under the debris and alerted the Nagaram police, who rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to the government hospital at Thungathurthy for autopsy.

Nagaram Inspector Shiva Shankar said the incident could have taken place after midnight on Wednesday. But, no one saw as the house was in an isolated area. Nagaram Tahsildar Brahmaiah, who conducted the ‘panchanama’, confirmed that the clay wall of the house had collapsed after getting soaked in the rains.