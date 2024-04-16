Mango lovers in Hyderabad can rejoice, abundance supply makes choicest varieties affordable

By Asif Yar Khan Updated On - 16 April 2024, 11:08 PM

Hyderabad: Great news for mango lovers in Hyderabad this summer! Thanks to the early arrival and abundant availability of the ‘king of fruits’ in the city, aficionados of this seasonal fruit will now have access to the choicest varieties at affordable price.

The mango supplies to the city started in February itself, a month before its regular arrival time and since then the supplies have been encouraging.

The fruit has arrived in huge quantities at the Batasingaram market in Hayathnagar, and also at Kushaiguda, Bowenpally, Jambagh and Gudimalkapur.

At the Batasingaram market, since the beginning of the season, 12,929 truck loads of mangoes have arrived.

The arrivals are from Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Ranga Reddy, Khammam, Vikarabad, Nagarkurnool, Mancherial, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Warangal and Gadwal in Telangana while from Andhra Pradesh the fruit arrivals are from Ananthapur, Krishna, West Godavari and Kurnool districts.

“The local produce of Telugu States is transported to North India where there is huge demand for it. At least 60 per cent of the mango yield is sent to Delhi, Haryana, and other States by farmers because it fetches good prices for them,” says Batasingaram fruit market secretary Ch. Narsimha Reddy.

Good arrivals means, the average mango lover in Hyderabad now can taste different varieties of mangoes like Banganapalli, Kesar, Himayat, Totapari, Dasheri, Alphonso and several more.

“The supplies will continue till the month of June. Compared to last two years, this year, the arrivals have been very good,” says Narsimha Reddy. A kilogram of mangoes is now priced between Rs 120 and Rs 140. In the next few weeks, the prices will further reduce, and people can buy a kilogram of mangoes at a price of Rs 80 to Rs 100.