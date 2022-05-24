Three Telangana State Sports School students for Khelo India Games

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:27 PM, Tue - 24 May 22

Hyderabad: Telangana State Sports School (TSSS), Hakimpet students Ganesh (81kg), B Gangothri (55kg) and V Mounika (64kg) have been selected to represent Telangana State in weightlifting for the upcoming Khelo India Youth Games scheduled to be held in Panchkula, Haryana from June 4 to 13.

P Manikyala Rao was appointed as the team coach.

