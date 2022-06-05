Thundershowers bring relief to people from heat in Khammam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:28 PM, Sun - 5 June 22

Many parts in erstwhile Khammam witnessed thundershowers on Sunday.

Khammam: After reeling under severe heat wave conditions during daytime, people in erstwhile Khammam district had a sigh of relief as weather turned cool with thundershowers during late evening hours on Sunday.

A highest daytime temperature of 45 degree Celsius was recorded in Khammam Urban mandal and Madhira in Khammam district on the day while in Kothagudem district a highest daytime temperature of 44.3 degree Celsius was recorded at Allapalli.

However, much to the relief of people, by late evening hours the weather changed with many mandals in both Khammam and Kothagudem districts witnessing thundershowers accompanied by moderate winds that subsided the heat wave impact.

Chintakani, Bonakal and other mandals in Khammam, Kothagudem, Chunchupalli, Paloncha, Sujatha Nagar, Julurpad, Manugur, Pinapaka, Aswaraopet and Aswapuram mandals in Kothagudem district witnessed thundershowers.