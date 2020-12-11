TiE presents lifetime achievement award to Bill Gates

Gates is a world leader in Information Technology and Microsoft is a household name across the globe

Hyderabad: Bill Gates, founder, Microsoft Corporation has been presented with Lifetime Achievement Award First Generation (Creator) Award by The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) at the TiE Global Summit 2020.

Gates is a world leader in Information Technology and Microsoft is a household name across the globe. His name is synonymous with the world of computing and a role model for every entrepreneur. His contributions to the IT domain include home computer, introduction of DOS. Microsoft Windows and other software and applications including Microsoft Azure. Gates built the world’s largest software business entity, Microsoft through technological innovation, keen business strategy, and competitive tactics. Gates co-founded the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to fund global health and development programmes.

Businesses need support of the ecosystem to bring new products and technologies from the laboratory to the market. Technology is a tool to solve tough challenges like the climate change, increasing human productivity or even dealing with pandemics like Covid, said Gates in his recorded message.

“Bill Gates contributions are invaluable. His work in computing has empowered anyone who uses a PC or any devices. His dream of the era of home computing when they were just used by big corporates, governments led to this day,” said Mahavir Sharma, TiE Global Chair.

The jury chose Bill Gates for the award for his service in the field of technology and entrepreneurship.

OTHER AWARDS

Winner

Heng Swee Keat Deputy PM, Singapore Best Government Agency Supporting Startup Ecosystem(Country/state)

Sundar Pichai CEO, Google / Alphabet for Startups Best Corporate Supporting Entrepreneurship Development Program

Marc Tessier-Lavigne President, Stanford University Best Global University/Institution for Promoting Entrepreneurship

Michael Seibel CEO, Y Combinator, California Best Incubator/Accelerator in the World

Douglas M. Leone Global CEO, Sequoia Capital Best Performing VC Fund, Global

Brian Horner President, Tech Coast Angels, USA Most Active Angel Network / Group in the World Award

Ben Chestnut CEO, MailChimp Bootstrapped to Billions Award

George Scangos CEO, VIR Biotechnology Rapid Listing Award

Ron Hovsepian CEO, Indigo Agriculture Lightning Unicorn Award

Jeremy Achin CEO, Data Robot Most Innovative Startup Award

Bill Marriot Marriot International Lifetime Achievement Family Business (Transformer) Award

Heng Swee Keat Deputy PM, Singapore Lifetime Achievement Service to the Indian IT Industry Posthumous Award for FC Kohli

