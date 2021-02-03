Tiffany Haddish to host Verizon’s post-Super Bowl Concert

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the concert will feature performances by Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Christina Aguilera, Eric Church, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Luke Bryan and Miley Cyrus.

Washington: Telecom company Verizon has big plans after the Super Bowl on February 7, as it has set ‘Big Concert for Small Business’, a live event hosted by Tiffany Haddish.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the concert will feature performances by Alicia Keys, Brandi Carlile, Brittany Howard, Christina Aguilera, Eric Church, H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan, Luke Bryan and Miley Cyrus.

Curated and produced by Roc Nation, the show will also shine a spotlight on small businesses as part of Verizon’s multi-year commitment to help one million small business owners rebound and thrive in the digital economy by 2030.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Verizon is also committing USD 10 million to small business support through the nonprofit Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), focusing on business owners in historically underserved communities.

Big Concert for Small Business kicks off at 11 p.m. EST and can be viewed on Yahoo, Fios, @Verizon on Twitter, Twitch, YouTube and TikTok, as well as on BET, CBS Sports Network, CMT, MTV2 and MTV Live. iHeart and Sirius will also stream the production.

In a statement, the ‘Brand New Me’ songstress Keys said she was excited to be partnering with Verizon on bringing good music for a meaningful cause.

“Small businesses are so important and we need to do whatever we can to keep them alive; our communities can’t recover without them.”

Added Diego Scott, CMO of Verizon: “When we launched Pay It Forward Live, the weekly entertainment series that supported small businesses last March, we had no idea the need for help would still be so critical almost a year later. We made magic happen by collaborating with the entertainment industry and mobilising the public, impacting thousands of businesses.”

“We’re doing it again, in an even bigger way, with the ‘Big Concert for Small Business’, bringing people together after Super Bowl LV to help the small businesses that are the heart of the American economy.”