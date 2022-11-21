Tiger continues to roam and spread panic in Asifabad; attacks bull in Bejjur

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:32 PM, Mon - 21 November 22

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A tiger that allegedly mauled a tribal farmer to death last week, is continuing to roam around in the region, triggering panic among the rural population and keeping Forest officials on their toes for the fourth day in a row. The tiger reportedly attempted to attack a bull in a shed at Kukuda village in Bejjur mandal on Sunday night.

Named A3, the tiger, which is said to have mauled a tribal farmer to death at Gondapur village in Wankidi mandal on November 15, drifted towards the forests of Kaghaznagar division on November 17. It was sighted near human settlements and agriculture fields and the fringes of the forest in several parts of the division, which is known for migration of tigers from the Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve and Chaprala Wildlife Sanctuary in Maharashtra.

The tiger was sighted at a stream near Marthidi village and is currently said to be moving in the forests of the Bejjur range. It had earlier moved to an irrigation tank near Babasagar village in Chintalamanepalli mandal on Sunday after killing a sheep at Bhupalapatnam village in Sirpur (T) mandal on Saturday.

Four animal trackers, staffers of the forest department and volunteers of WCS have been deployed to track the tiger’s movement. In-charge District Forest Officer G Dinesh Kumar has been camping in Kaghaznagar since Thursday.

Forest officials have requested a special rapid rescue team including a trained veterinarian from the Kakatiya Zoological Park in Warangal in order to capture the tiger if it develops aberrant behavior while cages with live baits too are being kept ready.