Killer tiger on the prowl in Kaghaznagar, Forest officials install cages to capture

By Padala Santosh Published: Published Date - 07:18 PM, Sun - 20 November 22

Forest officials have adopted a multi-pronged approach to tackle the killer tiger which was moving on the fringes of forests

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Forest officials have adopted a multi-pronged approach to tackle the killer tiger which was moving on the fringes of forests, in agriculture fields and around human settlements terrorizing rural people in the Kaghaznagar forest division for the last few days. Plans are on to capture it as well, if need be.

Officials are trying to prevent human loss and at the same time, prevent any harm to the tiger, which was suspected to have mauled a tribal farmer Sidam Bheem (69) to death at Gondapaur village Wankidi on Tuesday and then drifted towards forests of Kaghaznagar on Thursday. Hailing from Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) of Chandrapur in Maharashtra, the sub-adult solitary animal entered Telangana in search of territory, officials said.

Also Read Asifabad: Tiger continues to roam in rural parts of Kaghaznagar

Efforts are on to track the movement of the tiger with the help of eight teams comprising animal trackers, staffers and volunteers of the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS).

They were also making arrangements to capture it if it continues to attack humans. This is after they considered the bitter experience faced when a tiger titled A2 had mauled a tribal youngster at Digida village in Dahegaon mandal in 2020.

”We are currently focusing on allowing the tiger to move freely and providing a safe passage. At the same time, we have requested a special rapid rescue team including a trained veterinarian from the Kakatiya Zoological Park in Warangal in order to capture the tiger if it develops aberrant behavior and keeping in view the safety of the public,” in-charge District Forest Officer G Dinesh Kumar told ‘Telangana Today.’

Officials, who were closely observing the movement of the tiger, said a final call would be taken whether to capture it in a day or two.

“The tiger will be captured through chemical immobilization and two cages with live baits are already kept ready in two locations,” an official informed.

Tiger moves in plains

Meanwhile, the elusive tiger has been moving along the plains and was reportedly sighted near Babasagar village in Chintalamanepalli mandal and Kothagudem village in Bejjur mandals till Sunday evening.

It had allegedly killed a sheep after attacking a herd of sheep at Bhupalapatnam village in Sirpur (T) mandal on Saturday. It is walking an average of 10 kilometres a day.

Four teams were deployed in the Karjelli and Bejjur forest ranges to track its movement, while four teams each were fielded in Kaghaznagar range and Asifabad forest divisions.

Officials are also creating awareness among the rural population on the conservation of the tiger by announcing precautions by playing traditional drums in rural parts and through campfires at nights.