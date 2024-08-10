Tiger from Maharashtra strays into Kerameri forests

The tiger, which migrated from Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve of Chandrapur district in the neighbouring Maharashtra, drifted towards forests of Telangana.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 August 2024, 07:53 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: A migrant tiger which strayed into the forests of Tiryani mandal has now entered the forests of Kerameri mandal on Saturday.

It first stepped in the forests of Kaghaznagar division before reaching Edulapahad village in Asifabad by crossing national highway 363. It then entered the forests of Tiryani.

Named S-12, the tiger was moving in Kerameri for the last two days. Officials of the forest department were tracking the movement of the tiger.

They installed CCTV cameras to trail the tiger, apart from creating awareness among the locals over the movement of the tiger. They urged forest fringe villagers and herders of cattle not to harm it and to avoid any confrontation with it.

Locals and forests requested the forest officials to take steps to prevent human loss by diverting the tiger to another forest. They said that they were now panicked by the movement of the tiger.