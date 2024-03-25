Tim Cook extends Holi wishes with colourful picture shot on iPhone

By IANS Updated On - 25 March 2024, 03:48 PM

New Delhi: Apple CEO, Tim Cook on Monday extended Holi wishes. Cook, who shared the greetings on X, added a picture showcasing the festival’s vibrant colour and joy, shot on the iPhone.

The image was clicked by photographer Joshua Karthik. “HappyHoli to all who celebrate! Thank you @joshuakarthikr for sharing this beautiful #ShotOniPhone photo that captures the colorful festival,” he wrote in the post.

Meanwhile, Apple’s revenue in India rose nearly 42 per cent (on-year) last year to $8.7 billion, foreign brokerage Morgan Stanley said in a report last month.

According to the report, iPhone shipments grew about 39 per cent to 9.2 million units last year and Apple also registered strong double-digit growth in the December quarter in India, reaching another quarter revenue record in the country, Cook said in February.

Responding to an analyst’s questions, Cook said that the India market “hit a quarter revenue record”.