Time management tips for aspirants

By Sarada Gayathri Published: Published Date - 11:00 PM, Fri - 1 April 22

Hyderabad: You must have heard the saying – “Time and tide waits for none.” And when you are gearing up to prepare for Civils examinations for various posts in the state government sector, managing time plays a key role in keeping you on the right path.

So to be able to manage with time and the large amount of syllabus to be covered for the examination, it is firstly very important to plan your schedule ahead. Your hectic schedule, combined with daily distractions can easily get in the way of finishing tasks. So keep a workable schedule and religiously follow it without major distractions hindering your reading processes. Keep in mind your daily chores before creating a schedule so you can have a balance between your study hours and other work as well.

Also, keep a clear sketch of what you want to surf on the internet and what information are looking for as the internet might lead you to several websites which might not be useful or deliver what is needed for you. Thus, planning what topics you need to surf on the web might save a lot of time.

Moreover, do not consider multitasking. Keep your mind clear and keep only one goal for a time period. If you are in too many places mentally, you may lack focus and the subjects you read might not settle in your long time memory. Choose what subjects you’d like to study for the day and stick to it. Multitasking with subjects and tasks might simply end up being a waste of time.

Finally, keep your study schedule as your priority and avoid any major distractions. Even if you plan to meet your friends for a break, make sure you go out only for a limited time and gear the motivation to get back to books because remember – your struggle today will surely reap higher benefits in the near future.