Tirumala ghat roads: Entry of two-wheelers to be restricted

The restriction comes into force with immediate effect from Monday, August 12 onwards.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 August 2024, 06:01 PM

Hyderabad: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to restrict the movement of two-wheelers on both the ghat roads, with such vehicles to be allowed only from 6 am to 9 pm till September 30.

The restriction comes into force with immediate effect from Monday, August 12 onwards. The decision was taken in view of the safety of the devotees.

According to the Deputy Conservator of the Forests, TTD, the months of August and September happen to be the peak breeding season for wild animals.

As such, the wild animals were often seen crossing roads along the First Ghat Road.

To avoid human-animal conflict and in the interests of both the devotees and the wild animals, the TTD has decided to allow two-wheelers to ply on both the first and second ghat roads only from 6 am to 9 pm till September 30.

The TTD in a press release appealed to the devotees to make note of the change in timings and co-operate with the management.