| Tirumala News Varalakshmi Vratam Fete At Padmavathi Temple In Tiruchanoor On Friday

Tirumala News: Varalakshmi Vratam fete at Padmavathi temple in Tiruchanoor on Friday

In view of the Varalakshmi vrama at Sri Padmavati temple, the TTD has cancelled Arjita Sevas like Abhishekam, Abhisekanantara Darshanam, Lakshmi Puja, Kumkumarchana, Vedashirvachanam break Darshan, Sahasra Deepalankara seva. The devout believe that the darshan of Sri Padmavati in Varalakshmi Alankaram and rituals held as per Pancharatra Agama Shastra ensures prosperity, health and happiness to all devotees.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 August 2024, 10:25 AM

Sri Padmavati Temple at Tiruchanoor

Tirupati: TTD is organising the grand Varalakshmi Vratam festival at Sri Padmavati temple Tiruchanoor on Friday (August 16) with many cultural programs besides Abhishekam to Utsava idols and the presiding deity in the morning.

Officials are making all arrangements for conducting the Varalakshmi Vratam at the Asthana Mandapam of the temple between 10am and 12noon.

Grihastas participating in the vratam will be presented one uttariyam, one blouse, one laddu and vada as Prasadam.

Later in the evening, Ammavaru will ride on Swarna Ratham on the Mada streets to bless devotees.

In view of the grand fete, TTD has cancelled Arjita Sevas like Abhishekam, Abhisekanantara Darshanam, Lakshmi Puja, Kumkumarchana, Vedashirvachanam break Darshan, Sahasra Deepalankara seva.

The Darshan of Sri Padmavati in Varalakshmi Alankaram and rituals held as per Pancharatra Agama Shastra ensures prosperity, health and happiness to all devotees.

After day long pujas and Abhisekam, archakas recite the holy Vrata Mahatmya Katha in the finale.