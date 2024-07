| Tirumala Ttd Cancels Vip Darshan And Darshan Reommendation Letters On These Dates

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 July 2024, 09:01 AM

TIRUMALA: Owing to Koil Alwar Tirumanjanam and Anivara Asthanam on July 9 and 16 respectively, TTD has cancelled VIP Break Darshan in those two days.

As such no recommendation letters will be entertained on July 8 and 15.

The devotees are requested to make note of this and co-operate with TTD, a devasthanam spokesman said in an official press release posted on the website.