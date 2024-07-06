Tummala wants letters from TS public representatives to be honoured at Tirumala

By Telangana Today Updated On - 7 July 2024, 12:15 AM

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswar Rao insisted that letters given by public representatives from Telangana recommending darshan at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams for devotees from the State be honoured. He said the people of the two Telugu States shared the same cultural and religious traditions and the darshan of Lord Venkateswara at his abode, Tirumala, was considered to be of great religious significance by the people from Telangana too.

The public representatives in Telangana are being flooded with requests to facilitate darshan and accommodation at Tirumala. He wanted the TTD to initiate measures to ensure that their letters were given due importance and honoured as in the case of the elected representatives from Andhra Pradesh. He wrote to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to this effect and requested him to discuss the issue with his AP counterpart N Chandrababu Naidu at their meeting on Saturday.