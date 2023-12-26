| Title Track Of Katrina Kaif Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Merry Christmas Is Out

Title track of Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi-starrer ‘Merry Christmas’ is out

'Merry Christmas' is directed by Sriram Raghavan, who has earlier helmed hits like 'Badlapur' and 'Andhadhun'

By ANI Published Date - 09:48 AM, Tue - 26 December 23

Mumbai: On the occasion of Christmas, the makers of Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer ‘Merry Christmas’ unveiled the film’s title track.

The song is sung by Ash King and composed by Pritam.

Unveiling the song’s audio, Tips’ social media took to Instagram and wrote, “The perfect #MerryChristmas song is here In Cinemas 12th Jan.”

A few days ago, the film’s trailer was released and it left everyone intrigued.

Going by the trailer of the film, director Sriram Raghavan has put his signature spin on the traditional structure of romance, as suspense, seduction and surprise await the audience Vijay and Katrina’s chemistry is refreshing and is bound to impress the audience.

Merry Christmas is shot in two languages, with different supporting actors. The Hindi version also features Sanjay Kapoor, Vinay Pathak, Pratima Kannan, and Tinnu Anand. On the other hand, the Tamil version stars Radhika Sarathkumar, Shanmugaraja, Kevin Jay Babu, and Rajesh Williams in the same roles. ‘Merry Christmas’ is slated to release in theatres on January 12, 2024.

It is produced by Ramesh Taurani, Sanjay Routray, Jaya Taurani and Kewal Garg.