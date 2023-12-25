Allu Arjun to collaborate with ‘Jawan’ director Atlee?

Hyderabad: Following the grand success of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan, filmmaker Atlee has kept movie buffs and his fans intrigued over his next projects.

With the success of Jawan, which also starred Vijay Sethupathi, Atlee has now become a sought-after name in the Indian cinema. With his rising fame, fans await details on his next movie and if rumours are to be believed, the director will be working with none other than Pushpa star Allu Arjun next.

Although not confirmed, the news has already stirred excitement among the fans of both Atlee and Allu Arjun.

The movie, if materialised, may commence after the release of Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’ which is scheduled for release on August 15, 2024.

Could this be a dream collaboration? Could both the stars, who have created niches for themselves, deliver big together? Let’s wait and see!