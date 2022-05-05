| Tom Cruise Makes Grand Entry In Helicopter At World Premiere Of Top Gun Maverick

By ANI Published: Published Date - 12:30 PM, Thu - 5 May 22

Tom Cruise attends the "Top Gun: Maverick" World Premiere in San Diego. Photo: AFP

Washington: Tom Cruise’s versatility does not just end at acting. He has built a stylish personality over the years that is more than enough to turn heads.

On Tuesday, spectators at the world premiere of his upcoming film Top Gun: Maverick’ got lucky as Cruise treated them to his dapper avatar by arriving at the event in a helicopter.

Cruise stepped out of the chopper, which read “Tom Cruise. Top Gun: Maverick,” on it and walked towards the waiting photographers, reporters and fans, People reported.

For the special occasion, he chose to wear a dark grey suit and tie and of course, a pair of aviator sunglasses.

Cruise’s grand entry has amazed fans.

“He’s here! Yep.. forget Uber or a limo! Only@TomCruise flies a helicopter to his #TopGunMaverick premiere, a Twitter user wrote.

“Oh my God! He is so dashing,” another one wrote.

According to several reports, Cruise himself was piloting the helicopter.

Speaking of the film, it is a sequel to the 1986 hit movie ‘Top Gun’. It was filmed well over two years ago and was one of many major Hollywood titles that became long-delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The film will officially hit theatres on May 27.