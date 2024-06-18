Tomato turns red hot again, prices cross Rs. 100 a kg across Telangana

Medak/Mancherial/Khammam: Tomatoes are turning red hot once again. Prices of the fruit, which saw some farmers turning crorepatis last year in June-July, are beginning to shoot through the roof again, with a kilo of tomato being sold at Rs.100 in Zaheerabad on Monday. The price in erstwhile Karimnagar is almost on the same lines, while that in Khammam is inching towards Rs.100, with a kilo of tomato now being sold at Rs.80 on Sunday.

It is not just tomatoes, but prices of other vegetables, including onions and of essential commodities are on the rise across the State. In erstwhile Medak district, the price of tomato, which was sold at Rs.30 in the first week of June, went up to Rs.80 to Rs.100 in different vegetable markets. The vegetable, which is an essential item in Telangana’s kitchens, was sold at Rs.100 in Zaheerabad.

Usually, markets in Sangareddy, Siddipet and Medak districts get tomatoes from local farmers, and also from the Bowenpally market in Hyderabad and Vantimamidi in Siddipet district. However, the quantity of tomatoes coming to the markets here has come down compared to previous months. Meanwhile, the price of onions, which was sold at Rs.20 to Rs.25 a kg a fortnight ago, is now Rs.50 to Rs.60 kg while the prices of ridge gourd is also hovering at Rs.80 to Rs.100 a kg, reportedly fuelled by the short supply in the market.

The price of cluster beans has also touched Rs.80 a kg in erstwhile Medak. Prices of the green chilli have shot up from Rs.80 a kg to Rs.120 a kg within a couple of weeks. The prices of leafy vegetables including coriander and mint have also gone up.

K Padmini, a homemaker in Sangareddy, said she could not get enough vegetables even after spending Rs.600 in the market because prices of all vegetables have gone up.

Vegetables imported in Mancherial

In Mancherial, vegetables are being imported from Madhya Pradesh to overcome a severe shortage in the district, resulting in a surge in prices. Prices of vegetables such as tomatoes, onions, green chilli, ridge gourd, etc., soared in the district. Tomatoes are priced Rs.60 per kg as against Rs.30 per kg sold a week ago in Mancherial. Rate of onions has gone up from Rs.30 per kg to Rs.100 per kg. Prices of ginger and garlic have also shot up.

The inflation is being attributed to a dip in supply of vegetables from local farmers from Bellampalli, Luxettipet and other parts of the district and the neighbouring Maharashtra.

Traders said they were now forced to import vegetables from Madhya Pradesh and other northern States considering the shortage. They predicted that the situation would continue for a month or two. The prices would come down only when local farmers supply vegetables to the market, they said.

In erstwhile Khammam district, vegetables such as tomatoes, okra, green chillies, potatoes and others, which were sold for Rs.20 to Rs.30 per kilogram until 10 days ago, are now being sold at Rs.70 to Rs.80 per kg. Tomatoes are being sold at Rs.80 per kg while okra and green chilli are sold at Rs.70 while leafy vegetables like spinach and coriander have also become expensive. A bunch of coriander leaves which was sold at Rs.10 to Rs.20 is now being sold at Rs.60 per bunch. Onions are sold at Rs.60 per kg.