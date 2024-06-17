Soaring prices of vegetables trouble common people in erstwhile Khammam

Vegetables such as tomatoes, okra, green chillies, potatoes and others which were sold for Rs 20 to Rs 30 per kg until 10 days ago are being sold at Rs 70 to 80 per kg now, making it difficult for the common people to buy them.

By James Edwin Published Date - 17 June 2024, 07:51 PM

Khammam: A steep increase in the prices of vegetables is burning a big hole in the wallet of poor and middle class families in erstwhile Khammam district.

Vegetables such as tomatoes, okra, green chillies, potatoes and others which were sold for Rs 20 to Rs 30 per kilogram until 10 days ago are being sold at Rs 70 to 80 per kg now, making it difficult for the common people to buy them. Tomatoes are being sold at Rs 80 per kg while okra and green chilli are sold at Rs 70 while leafy vegetables like spinach and coriander have also become expensive. A bunch of coriander leaves which were sold at Rs 10 to 20 are being sold at Rs 60 per bunch now. Onions are sold at Rs 60 per kg.

Muslims who celebrated Eid al-adha on Monday had to bear the brunt due to the increased vegetable prices. Speaking to Telangana Today, a private employee Syed Ahmed of Kothagudem lamented that he had to spend around Rs 600 to buy a couple of kg of tomatoes, green chillies and leafy vegetables like coriander and mint leaves for just lunch preparation.

According to the traders, lack of rains and increased temperatures made growing vegetables troublesome for farmers as the weather conditions are causing fall in yield. Fall in import of vegetables from Andhra Pradesh and other States is said to be a reason for prices to go up. The traders also cited the reduced import of vegetables and said the weather conditions also made vegetables get damaged quickly. Even in summer, the situation was a little better in terms of vegetable growing, supply and prices, but weak monsoon has made the situation worse, said a farmer Bhukya Upender of Venkatayapalem in Khammam.

The situation could only improve if the monsoon picks up and otherwise prices of vegetables might become even premium and the consumers should be braced up to face the situation, he warned.