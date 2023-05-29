Torrent Gas to supply door-door gas in Indresham village in Sangareddy district

Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy has said that people must adapt to using alternative energies to restrict environmental pollution.
Sangareddy: Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy has said that people must adapt to using alternative energies to restrict environmental pollution. Speaking after the inauguration of a Torrent CNG gas station at Inole village in Patancheru Mandal on Monday, the MLA said that vehicle users can save their money on fuel if they buy a CNG vehicle over a petrol or diesel vehicle. Reddy said that CNG vehicles would also produce less pollution than petrol and diesel vehicles.
On a pilot basis, Torrent company had taken up a project to supply door-to-door domestic gas in Indresham village located close to Patancheru town. Reddy has said that it would later be expanded to many habitations in a phased manner. Torrent Gas Executive Director Sridhar, Vice-president Madhukar Rao, General Manager Rambabu, Indresham Sarpanch Narasimhulu and others were present. Later, the MLA had laid a foundation for the construction of an underground drainage system in Chitkul village.