Torrent Gas to supply door-door gas in Indresham village in Sangareddy district

Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy has said that people must adapt to using alternative energies to restrict environmental pollution.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published Date - 06:03 PM, Mon - 29 May 23

Patanacheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy is filling the tank of an auto after inaugurating torrent CNG station.

Sangareddy: Patancheru MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy has said that people must adapt to using alternative energies to restrict environmental pollution. Speaking after the inauguration of a Torrent CNG gas station at Inole village in Patancheru Mandal on Monday, the MLA said that vehicle users can save their money on fuel if they buy a CNG vehicle over a petrol or diesel vehicle. Reddy said that CNG vehicles would also produce less pollution than petrol and diesel vehicles.

On a pilot basis, Torrent company had taken up a project to supply door-to-door domestic gas in Indresham village located close to Patancheru town. Reddy has said that it would later be expanded to many habitations in a phased manner. Torrent Gas Executive Director Sridhar, Vice-president Madhukar Rao, General Manager Rambabu, Indresham Sarpanch Narasimhulu and others were present. Later, the MLA had laid a foundation for the construction of an underground drainage system in Chitkul village.