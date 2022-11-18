‘Tough to pick favourites for FIFA World Cup’

Hyderabad: The stage is set for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar where the galaxy of superstars descended to enthrall the football fans. With just a day left for the kick-off, everyone’s thoughts are on who would emerge the champions.

Former international footballers from the city feel this edition will be a closely-contested tournament and it is hard to predict a winner. “You can’t predict the outright favourites to win the World Cup. One of the teams from South America or Europe will win but there will be tough competition,” opined former Indian football team captain Victor Amalraj.

“It is heartening to see an Asian country hosting the World Cup. This big event is known for throwing up champion players. We saw that with Pele and (Diago) Maradona who took the world by storm. As much as this World Cup belongs to the stars like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who will be playing their final edition, I feel new stars will be born from this World Cup as well,” he said.

When asked to pick favourites, he said, “Argentina and Brazil are always the favourites. You can’t rule out Germany anytime while England is a good side because of the quality of players. We can’t underestimate any team.” On a team that could cause major upsets, he side Costa Rica is known as giant-killers and will spring a few surprises.



Meanwhile, former Indian international and Dhyan Chand awardee Shabbir Ali also said that the tournament will see close matches. “It is very difficult to pick favourites. Argentina and Brazil are everybody’s favourites. And there are Germany and France. There are some powerhouses. But like Croatia surprised everyone by making it to finals last time, there will be a few surprises. It will be very interesting competition for sure,” he felt.

The veteran added that it would be nice to see either Messi or Ronaldo lift the World Cup. “It is also the last chance for Ronaldo and Messi to lay their hands on the World Cup. It will be good if any one of them wins it since they have all the trophies in their cabinet except this coveted trophy.”

“There are a lot of teams that can spring a surprise. The nature of the World Cup is such that anything can happen. The European champions Italy have not qualified for the event. It is the most open World Cup,” he added.

Shabbir Ali, who is also the coach of Telangana football team, is of the opinion that this edition is important to Ronaldo given the turbulent times he has with his club Manchester United.

“While it is a big chance for youngsters to prove themselves, it also gives chances for established players who are not doing well. This is the first World Cup that is being played in the middle of the football season. Ronaldo, in particular, has a point to prove given that he had a fight with his club. Though he has proved that is a cut above rest, given the tense situation now, he has to perform,” he said.