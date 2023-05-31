Tourism film on Pochampally wins big

Nagaraju Gurrala accepted the award on behalf of Dulam Satyanarayana at the ceremony held in South Africa.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:21 AM, Wed - 31 May 23

Hyderabad: Telangana-based documentary filmmaker Dulam Satyanarayana won a prestigious award at the International Tourism Film Festival Africa.

Satyanarayana, who also serves as the CEO and MD of DSN Films Pvt Ltd has won the Silver Award in the Tourism Video category for his film ‘Pochampally – Village Tourism’.

Directed by James Byrne, the Co-founding Festival Director, the festival honors outstanding talents in the film industry who capture the essence of diverse cultures and promote tourism through their creative vision.

Fitting the bill, Satyanarayana has time and again showcased the beauty, diversity, and significance of different destinations around the world.

His ability to create captivating narratives that inspire viewers to explore new destinations has played a pivotal role in fostering cross-cultural understanding and encouraging sustainable tourism practices.