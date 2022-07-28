| Traffic Advisory In View Of Vice Presidents Visit In Hyderabad On Friday

Traffic advisory in view of Vice President’s visit in Hyderabad on Friday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:49 PM, Thu - 28 July 22

Hyderabad: In view of the visit of Vice President M.Venkaiah Naidu to Ravindra Bharathi on Friday evening, traffic will either be stopped or diverted due to security reasons on the route from his residence in Jubilee Hills to Ravindra Bharathi.

Congestion Points:

Ravindra Bharathi – Jubilee Hills No.29 – Peddamma Temple, Jubilee Hills Check Post – NTR Bhavan – Sagar Society – Sri Nagar T Junction, NFCL – Taj Krishna, Ansari Manzil – Khairatabad RTO Office – VV Statue – Shadan College – Nirankari Junction – Old PS Saifabad – HDFC.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police requested citizens to avoid these routes and cooperate.