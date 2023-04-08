Traffic curbs in Hyderabad for IPL match on April 9

In view of the IPL Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings, Rachakonda Police have notified certain traffic diversions

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:45 AM, Sat - 8 April 23

Hyderabad: In view of the IPL Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings scheduled to be held at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Uppal, the Rachakonda Police have notified certain traffic diversions between 3.30 PM and 11.30 PM on Sunday.

Heavy vehicles such as lorry, dumper, earthmover, water tanker, and others from Warangal Highway towards Chengicherla will be diverted towards Chengicherla X road-Cherlapalli-IOCL-NFC road.

Similarly, these vehicles from LB Nagar to Nagole will be diverted towards Nagole Metro Station to HMDA-Boduppal-Chengicherla X road and from heavy vehicles from Mallapur towards Nacharam IDA will be diverted to Nacharam IDA to Cherlapalli-Chengicherla.