Traffic gridlock hits Delhi as security measures for G20 Summit intensify

By IANS Published Date - 01:50 PM, Tue - 5 September 23

New Delhi: Significant traffic congestion gripped Delhi’s ITO area on Tuesday as security measures have intensified in the national capital ahead of the G20 Summit later this week.

Long queues of vehicles were moving at a snail’s pace in ITO, while traffic jams were also observed at Patel Nagar; from Punjabi Bagh to Ashok Vihar; Shadipur crossing; Karol Bagh and other areas.

Several commutters took to Twitter blaming police for the mismanagement of traffic. “@dtptraffic please please arrange traffic mismanagement in the whole Patel Nagar area ? Please advise whether people should use roads or not ? Every day we are stacked ?,” twitterati Rana Pratap posted on X “Stuck in a traffic jam near Pusa for 1 hour. Our work is important. Major roads blocked. Even a rehearsal inconveniences the public so much! If agencies can’t manage to declare all week as holiday. No one to explain or tell alternative routes,” complained another user Tripti Sharan. “@dtptraffic We are virtually stranded on NH 9 near Akshardham for the last one hour. Any special reason as I doubt Delhi police not aware of this jam prolonging for so long. Please help,” Ashish Kumar wrote on X.

In view of the G20 Summit to be held on September 9-10, the Delhi Police have initiated vehicle inspections at various sites throughout the national capital. Police officials said that surprise checks took place at the India Gate and various other areas from Monday night into the early hours of Tuesday. Police personnel were observed conducting meticulous examinations, temporarily stopping vehicles for inspection.