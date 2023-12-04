Traffic jams, roads inundated; Heavy downpour in Chennai causes disruption to normal life

By ANI Published Date - 11:39 AM, Mon - 4 December 23

Chennai: As Cyclone Michaung approaches towards the North Tamil Nadu coast, several areas of Chennai were left inundated due to heavy rainfall and severe waterlogging.

The rainwater accumulated to the extent that the vehicles were completely submerged in water. Heavy spell of rain throughout the night has caused waterlogging in the state due to which traffic jams were witnessed in several parts of the city. There was heavy traffic jam in Chennai’s Chrompet GST Road following heavy rainfall in the region.

Due to heavy rainfall at north-Chennai areas, Vadakarai road from Madhavaram to Sengunram was completely immersed in water.

The NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed in the city in view of the upcoming cyclone.

Frequent Power cuts and waterlogging in the low lying areas of the city caused disruption to the normal life.

Thillai Ganga Nagar Subway in Alandur has also been closed due to heavy waterlogging in the region.

It has been raining heavily since early morning today with cyclonic winds, due to which the lakes and ponds in Chengalpattu district have filled up and the bus roads in all areas have been flooded.

Due to flooding in Kilyar Bridge near Madhuranthakam, transport to ten villages has been affected. Mahabalipuram-Chengalpattu road is completely flooded and traffic has been cut off.

Due to the heavy rains and strong winds in Mahabalipuram area, power poles have fallen and electricity has been cut off at various places.

The Indian Meteorological department has predicted heavy rainfall in Chennai and surrounding areas for the next 24 hours. As per IMD, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts for the next 24 hours.

As per the Met Department ” CS MICHAUNG lay centered over Westcentral & adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamilnadu coasts about 110 km east-northeast of Chennai, 190 km southeast of Nellore, 210 km northeast of Puducherry, 310 km south-southeast of Bapatla and 330 km southeast of Machilipatnam at 0530 hrs 4 Dec. Likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify & cross betwn Nellore and Machilipatnam close to Bapatla during forenoon of 5 Dec as SCS.” Eleven express trains from Chennai Central were cancelled on Monday after the water level reached the danger mark at Bridge No. 14 between Vyasarpadi and Basin Bridge owing to heavy downpours.

“In view of heavy rain in Chennai and the water crossing the danger level in Bridge No. 14 between Basin Bridge and Vyasarpady stations, the trains have been regulated as given below. Please go through and plan your journeys accordingly. We regret the inconvenience caused,” the Divisional Railway Manager, Chennai, Southern Railway, posted on X.

The trains suspended are “12007 Mysuru Shatabti Express, 12675 Coimbatore Kovai Express, 12243 Coimbatore Shatabti Express, 22625 KSR Bengaluru AC Double Decker Express, 12639 KSR Bengaluru Brindavan Express and 16057 Tirupati Sapthagiri Express.”