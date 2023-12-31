| Traffic Restrictions In Hyderabad From Jan 1 To Feb 15 In View Of Numaish

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:15 PM, Sun - 31 December 23

Hyderabad: In view of the All India Industrial Exhibition being held at the Exhibition Grounds, Nampally, the city traffic police has imposed certain traffic restrictions which will be in force from 4 pm on Monday to midnight till February 15.

Accordingly, RTC district buses, private buses and heavy vehicles coming from SA Bazaar and Jambagh side towards Nampally side will be diverted at MJ Market towards Abids. Buses and heavy vehicles from Police Control Room and Basheer Bagh intending to go towards Nampally will be diverted at AR Petrol Pump and BJR Statue towards Abids.

Also, the heavy and medium motor vehicles from Begum Bazar Chatri towards Malakunta will be diverted at Alaska junction towards Darusalam and Ek Minar, Nampally and vehicles from Darusalam (Goshamahal Road) intending to go towards Afzalgunj or Abids will be diverted at Alaska towards Begum Bazar, City College, Nayapul.

The heavy and medium motor vehicles including RTC buses coming from Moosa Bowli/Bahadurpura side towards Nampally will be diverted at City College towards Nayapul and MJ Market.

In view of the All India Industrial Exhibition, the police requested the public to take alternate routes and avail the public transport system like RTC Buses and Metro Rail to avoid traffic congestion and parking problems and cooperate with the police personnel on duty.