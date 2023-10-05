Warangal: Traffic curbs in view of KTR’s Tri-City visit on Friday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:13 PM, Thu - 5 October 23

Representational Image

Warangal: Police Commissioner AV Ranganath announced on Thursday that traffic restrictions will be in place in Warangal, Hanmakonda and Kazipet- on Friday from 9 am to 8 pm, to avoid any traffic disruption during the visit of MA&UD Minister K T Rama Rao.

Heavy vehicles from Mulugu, Bhupalapalli and Parkal will be diverted to the outer ring road (ORR). Buses from Mulugu and Parkal via Peddamma Gadda to KUC, C.P.O. Ambedkar Center, and Asian Sridevi Mall will be allowed to reach the Hanamkonda bus station.

Buses departing from Hanamkonda bus station and heading towards Mulugu, Karimnagar should go via Asian Sridevi Mall, Ambedkar Centre, C.P.O. via KUC, Junction. Buses leaving from Hanamkonda bus station and going towards Narsampet, Kothagudem, Bhadrachalam, Thorrur, and Khammam should go via Balasamudram, Adalat, Hunter Road.

Buses coming from Warangal bus station towards Hanamkonda should reach Hanamkonda via Chintal Bridge via Rangasaipet, Naidu Petrol Pump, Urs Gutta, Adalat Centre, and Balasamudram Road. He asked people to cooperate with the traffic police and plan their journies accordingly.