Traffic restrictions in Hyderabad on Sunday for Sri Ram Navami procession

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:51 AM, Sat - 9 April 22

Hyderabad: The traffic police have issued an advisory for the Sri Ram Navami procession to be taken out on Sunday. Traffic will be diverted or restricted on the following routes between 11 am and 10 pm.

The Sri Rama Navami Shobha Yatra starts at 11 am from Seetarambagh Temple, Mangalhat and will proceed to Hanuman Vyayamshala School, Sultan Bazaar via Bhoiguda Kaman, Mangalhat PS Road, Jali Hanuman, Dhoolpet, Puranapul, Jumerath Bazar, Chudi Bazar, Begum Bazaar Chatri, Begum Bazaar, Barthan Bazaar, Siddiamber Bazaar Mosque, Shankar Sher Hotel, Gowliguda Chaman, Gurudwara, Putlibowli crossroads, Andhra Bank, Koti and Hanuman Vyayamshala, Sultan Bazaar. One tributary procession starts from Akashpuri Hanuman temple and will join the main processions at Gangabowli Junction.

During the procession, the traffic will be either stopped or diverted as and when procession reaches the areas mentioned in the route.

The traffic police have asked the public to take note and plan accordingly.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .