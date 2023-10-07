Tragic bus accident claims 17 lives in southern mexico

The accident took place around 4:30 a.m. local time on a highway connecting Oaxaca and the adjacent state of Puebla, as stated by Oaxaca state's civil protection coordination on Friday.

By IANS Updated On - 02:10 PM, Sat - 7 October 23

Mexico City: At least 17 people were killed when a bus carrying migrants, mostly Venezuelans, overturned on a highway in southern Mexico, authorities said.

The accident occurred at about 4:30 a.m. local time, on a highway linking Oaxaca and the neighbouring state of Puebla, said the Oaxaca state’s civil protection coordination on Friday.

At least 17 people were killed and about 25 others were injured, who were being treated in hospitals, preliminary reports said.

Authorities partially closed the road in both directions, the civil protection coordination added.

The passenger bus was reportedly carrying 55 migrants, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We deeply regret the fatal accident … in which several migrants died. Our government personnel are already providing support to those affected,” Oaxaca Governor Salomon Jara said on social media platform X.