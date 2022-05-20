Trailer of Shyam Benegal’s ‘Mujib – The Making of a Nation’ released at Festival de Cannes

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:22 PM, Fri - 20 May 22

Hyderabad: The intriguing trailer of the India-Bangladesh co-production feature film on ‘Bangabandhu’, ‘Mujib – The Making of a Nation’ was launched at the India Pavilion, Festival De Cannes 2022, by the Ministers of both the nations India and Bangladesh.

Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting India, Ambassador of India to the Republic of France, Jawed Ashraf, and Ambassador of Bangladesh to the Republic of France, Khondker Mohammad Talha, were present at the occasion.

‘Mujib – The Making of a Nation’ is an India-Bangladesh co-production on the life of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of the nation of Bangladesh, under Audio Visual Co-Production Agreement between the Republic of India and the People’s Republic of Bangladesh. The film was extensively shot in both countries, abiding by all the health guidelines amidst Covid-19 pandemic.

Directed by Shri Shyam Benegal, the co-production agreement for the film ‘Bangabandhu’ was signed on January 14, 2020, between two executive producers – National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), India, and Film Development Corporation (FDC), Bangladesh. The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India and the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of Bangladesh, are producers of the film. The total budget of the film is over $10 million (Rs 75 crore) shared in the ratio of 40:60 by India and Bangladesh respectively. The film, expected to ready by the end of 2022, is a tribute to the great leader on his birth centennial and to mark the 50 years of Bangladesh’s formation.

The trailer of the film was released at India Pavilion at Festival De Cannes 2022’s Marche du Film, and can be seen on the official social media handles of NFDC India. It showcases glimpses of Mujibur Rahman, who was a man of indomitable energy and a great admiral.

The lead actors, Arifin Shuvoo and Nusrat Imrose Tisha, have worked for free and took only 1 Bangladeshi Taka ($0.011) as a token amount. Arifin Shuvoo has played the role of the Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, whose life journey from early days to the Making of a Nation has been depicted in the film. Nusrat Imrose Tisha plays the role of Sheikh Fazilatunnesa (Renu), the better half of Mujib, and the film showcases her family, struggles, strength and her role in Mujib’s success as one of the greatest leaders in the world.

The trailer was released and presented by Shyam Benegal via a video message. He said, “The trailer is out and I hope the audiences will appreciate it. It was an absolutely marvellous journey working for this film as I got an opportunity to work with the artistes and technicians from both the nations. And I’m thankful to Ministries from India and Bangladesh for their overwhelming support.”

Actor Arifin Shuvoo said, “Its’s an honour to play Bangabandhu and overjoyed after seeing the trailer. The emotions are high, thankful to BFDC and NFDC and Shyam Benegal for choosing me for the role. I am sure the audiences will love the trailer and support the film.”

Nusrat Imrose Tisha added, “I am overwhelmed to be part of this film. Trailer looks stunning and I am truly looking forward to watching the film. I’m sure each Bangladeshi from across the world will feel the emotion after watching the trailer.”