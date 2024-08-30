Trainee constables’ games and sports meet held in Khammam

By Telangana Today Updated On - 30 August 2024, 04:54 PM

CP Sunil Dutt participating in the two-day games and sports meet of trainee constables in Khammam

Khammam: Highlighting that sports contributes to physical and mental happiness of an individual, Commissioner of Police Sunil Datt launched a two-day games and sports meet for trainee constables at the police parade grounds at the city police training centre here on Friday.

Besides inaugurating the event, he also participated in volleyball and cricket competitions along with other sportsmen.

Speaking on the occasion, Dutt congratulated 263 civil and armed reserve trainee constables who successfully completed seventy percent of the training period.

The sports meet was being organised for the personnel who regularly engage in indoor and outdoor training.

The sports competitions brought new excitement and relief to the players who displayed their talent and participated with commendable team spirit.

CTC principal, additional DCP (Admin) Naresh Kumar, AR additional DCP Vijaya Babu, ACP Ravi, AR ACP Narsaiah, RI Appala Naidu and others were present at the meet.