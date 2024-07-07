Training program for media professionals from Sri Lanka concludes at MCR HRD

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 July 2024, 05:31 PM

Hyderabad: A two-week training program on Media Management for Media Professionals from Sri Lanka, sponsored by Ministry of External Affairs, under Indian Technical & Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Program and conducted by Dr MCR HRD Institute, concluded here.

Participating in the valedictory, Dr. Shashank Goel, DG of the Institute & Special Chief Secretary to Government of Telangana, said the training program is of immense significance in today’s context. “In this rapidly evolving media landscape, the role of media and public relations officers is more critical than ever”, he said.

Dr Goel said the training program, which was not confined to mere classroom lectures, involved subject-related filed visits to T-Hub, Deccan Development Society at Zaheerabad, Ramoji Film City, Integrated Command and Control Centre of Hyderabad Police, etc.

Sugeeswara P Senadhira, Media Advisor to Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, who is one of the trainees, said that a fusion of lectures, followed by an array of relevant field visits, was greatly instrumental in fully understanding different aspects of media management in their true and total frame of reference.