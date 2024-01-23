Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR as major quake jolts China’s Xinjiang

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 January 2024, 08:12 AM

Representational Image

New Delhi: Tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR on late Monday as a strong earthquake jolted China’s Xinjiang.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:7.2, Occurred on 22-01-2024, 23:39:11 IST, Lat: 40.96 & Long: 78.30, Depth: 80 Km,Location: Southern Xinjiang, China,” the National Center for Seismology said on X.

The US Geological Survey, which estimated the intensity of the quake at 7 on the Richter Scale, said that it occurred 129 km west by nortthwest of China’s Aykol, and neighbouring Kyrgyzstan, Tajikstan, and Kazakhstan were also impacted. A magnitude 5.1 earthquake struck southern Xinjiang earlier on Monday too, reports said.