Trishna’s Castle: Directing people to the path of self-discoverys

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:23 PM, Fri - 24 June 22

Trishna’s Castle by Trishna Samat is a publishing house launching self-help books that lead people towards positivity, spirituality, and hope.

There are tons of talented beings and astute minds that have been the reason and the driving force behind the consistent growth and success of a few industries and sectors around the world. It is necessary to throw more light on these individuals and professionals to understand what it took for them to reach where they are standing today. In the case of a spiritual healer, motivator, call-out life coach, lifestyle mentor, and confidante Trishna Prakash Samat (@trishna_samat), it was her honesty, perseverance, and a strong quest to add more value to people’s lives that lead her to establish a unique publishing house named Trishna’s Castle, which is well-known for launching self-help books.

Trishna’s Castle has become an abode for the wandering souls who are seeking solace in spirituality. It is become a common platform for all those who are on their journeys to self-discovery and need books that can fasten the process and can help them understand many things that can turn them into better individuals. Trishna Samat established this abode for people because she wanted to absorb all their turmoil, anxiety, negativity, self-doubts, and restlessness so that through the books, she could provide them with positivity and hope and take them on a spiritual path.

Through the medium of motivational books, audiobooks, and videos, and in-person counselling sessions, Trishna’s Castle aims to purify the body, mind, and soul of people, ultimately directing them towards self-discovery. The founder affirms that she would be there at every step of the way to help people create their dream life, and she does this for the sole aim to create a powerful awakening within people because she believes that people’s lives deserve to be at ease around the chores. Trishna’s Castle’s books are all about helping people learn to connect with their souls and become aware of how to evolve as humans.

It is all about manifesting their desires and creating a life filled with happiness, hope, positivity, and spirituality they seek. It is launching a book that will make a powerful awakening in people and help them become their best versions.

