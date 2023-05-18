5 audiobooks and podcasts on Audible that can help you tackle high blood pressure

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:32 PM, Thu - 18 May 23

Hyderabad: Hypertension/blood pressure is a common and serious medical condition that affects millions of people worldwide, leading to an increased risk of heart disease, stroke, and other health complications.

Fortunately, this condition is manageable and there are several effective ways to control it. Audible has curated a list of 5 audiobooks and podcasts to help raise awareness about hypertension and its impact on global health. These titles will help you manage and understand how to deal with this condition better.

Control Your Blood Pressure

Written by Dale Briar and narrated by Shafi, this audiobook is a comprehensive guide to devising practical and effective strategies for lowering high blood pressure. It discusses lifestyle changes such as a healthy diet, regular exercise, and weight management, along with medication prescribed by healthcare professionals.

DASH Diet for Dummies (2nd Edition)

Ranked as #1 ‘Best Diet for Healthy Eating’ and #2‘ Best Diets Overall’ by the U.S. News & World Report, this audiobook by three heart and nutrition experts – Sarah Samaan, Rosanne Rust and Cindy Kleckner, this audiobook has been narrated by Rachel Perry. It is a simple guide on the best nutrition and consumption patterns to help lower blood pressure in no more than two weeks. It also helps relieve other conditions like Type 2 Diabetes and PCOS, as well.

Mayo Clinic on High Blood Pressure

Written by Gary L Schwartz and narrated by Graham Winton, ‘Mayo Clinic on High Blood Pressure’ provides a thorough grasp of controlling blood pressure with instructions and resources to assist you in leading a healthy life. In this audiobook, the author explains how the right actions taken can perhaps prevent health risks from ever developing. Tune into this book to discover some simple, every-day actions you may do to lower it and improve your health.

Down with High Blood Pressure

Stress, feelings, and thoughts all play a significant role in almost all types of hypertensions, says Dr. Emmett Miller. If you wish to learn more about this, you should definitely listen to this audiobook, narrated by Dr. Emmett Miller. It contains a variety of deep relaxation and guided imagery experiences to aid you in deactivating triggers to blood pressure elevation.

Hypertension Resistant To Treatment Podcast with Dr. Tonya

Through this podcast, Dr. Tonya Breaux-Shropshire, a clinical scientist and hypertension coach, who has spent years performing hypertension research will help you manage and improve your health. Here, she weighs in on hypertension diagnosis, explores various areas connected with this condition, shares her advice on treatment as well as remedies for the same.