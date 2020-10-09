TRS cheated people of Telangana, bring back Congress says Bhatti

By | Published: 6:34 pm

Hyderabad: Congress Legislature Party Leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday alleged that the ruling TRS government had promised everything under the sun but had failed to deliver on them.

Calling upon the voters to elect Congress candidate Cheruku Srinivas Reddy in the Dubbak by-election, he said that he will fight on behalf of the people of the constituency.

Addressing an election meeting at Chittojipalle in Chegunta Mandal under the constituency, he said: “When Congress was in power, we gave houses to the homeless, ration was provided along with nine different items through fair price shops, Aarogyasri cards and fee reimbursement were introduced to save the poor families.“

Alleging that the administration went haywire after TRS came to power after the formation of the State, Vikramarka said, adding that the TRS promised one job to every household. “Instead of honouring the promise, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao sacked many temporary and contract employees,” he said.

He pointed out that the TRS government cheated the poor by promising Rs 5 lakh loan for those who had house sites to build their own homes. “They were not even given two bedroom houses,” he said.

