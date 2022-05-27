TRS continues tirade against PM, dares to go for early polls

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:09 PM, Fri - 27 May 22

Source: Twitter

Hyderabad: For the second consecutive day on Friday, the TRS continued with its tirade against Prime Minister Narendra Modi ridiculing him for his remarks Pariwaarwad (dynasty politics), development and protocol issues during his visit to Hyderabad as also the Centre’s complete neglect of Telangana.

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav told mediapersons here that it was Modi, in fact, who first went against established practices and asked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao not to accompany him during his visit to pharma companies in Hyderabad during the Covid pandemic. “The BJP leaders should be ashamed of themselves in trying to blame the State over protocol issues which never occurred. Instead, the fault lies with the Prime Minister for changing established practices,” he said.

Srinivas Yadav said the Prime Minister exposed his innate bitterness towards Telangana for its rapid development during his address to party workers here on Thursday. He challenged Prime Minister Modi to dissolve both Parliament and Telangana Assembly to hold early elections, to ascertain which political party had the people’s blessings. In response to Modi’s accusations that the State government was changing names of Central government schemes, he dared the BJP leaders to release a white paper on the Centre’s share in the welfare and development programmes being implemented in Telangana.

Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar condemned the Prime Minister’s remarks against the Telangana government and the TRS party. Modi was advised to fix his own party which was filled with scions of dynasty politics. He also demanded that the Centre approve caste census to ensure justice for the BC community in accordance with the population ratio.

Jubilee Hills MLA Maganti Gopinath, taking a dig at the Prime Minister’s remarks that BJP will come to power in Telangana, said: “We are fully aware of the capabilities of the BJP leaders in the State. They are good for nothing and are only capable of digging mosques and creating communal divide. Bengaluru is the best example.”

Rajya Sabha member Badugula Lingaiah Yadav stated that the Prime Minister must feel ashamed for his remarks on development in Telangana. He reminded that the Centre had not only given numerous awards and appreciations, but also replicated the State government schemes like Rythu Bandhu and Mission Bhagiratha. He said unlike Modi, Chandrashekhar Rao had a vision and commitment to fulfill the promises made to the people.

In a separate press meet, Public Undertakings Committee chairman A Jeevan Reddy questioned the Prime Minister on why he did not sanction any new project to Telangana, but at the same time, launched multiple development programmes in Tamil Nadu.

Government Whip Balka Suman said while the Chief Minister was speaking about development agenda for the entire country, while Modi spews hatred and divisive politics. “Instead of addressing issues such as inflation and unemployment, Modi is busy sowing poisonous seeds of hatred among people,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .