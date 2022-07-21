| Trs Mps Stage Walkout In Lok Sabha In Protest Against Centres Attitude

TRS MPs stage walkout in Lok Sabha in protest against Centre’s attitude

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:34 PM, Thu - 21 July 22

Hyderabad: The TRS MPs staged a walkout in Lok Sabha in protest against the Central government’s stubborn stand on the issue pertaining to hike in prices and GST taxes.

TRS leader Nama Nageswara Rao insisted on a debate on the issue in Lok Sabha when the four-day parliamentary session began on Thursday.

When the Speaker did not allow them, the party MPs staged a walkout protesting against the Centre’s attitude. The Opposition parties in Lok Sabha also supported the party.

The DMK, SP, BSP and TMC parties jointly staged a walkout in protest against the Central government’s stance along with the TRS party.

