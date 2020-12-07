TRS NRI wing in London extends support to farmers’ protest

By | Published: 7:41 pm 7:50 pm

London : TRS NRI wing UK leaders have extended their support to farmers protesting against the agricultural reforms in Delhi by joining a car rally organised by NRI groups in the UK.

After the car rally, TRS NRI founder president Anil Kurmachalam said farm laws brought by the Central government were against farmers and demanded that these laws be revoked immediately. He said the Centre’s dual stance towards farmers was a testament to the lack of lawlessness on minimum support price.

The government had said the mandi system would continue, and that they would not withdraw the MSP they currently offer. However, the recent bills had no mention of this, which has got farmers worried and suspicious.

TRS NRI (UK) president Ashok Goud Dusari said the struggle was not only of farmers in Punjab or Haryana, but also supported by many farmer unions, transport unions, retailers and also all others who are directly or indirectly related to agriculture across the country. The new farm laws were a death warrant to farmers, especially for small and marginalised farmers. It was aimed at destroying them by handing over agriculture and market to big corporates, he said.

TRS UK Vice- President Naveen Reddy said, they were showing solidarity to the farmers’ fighting against the agricultural laws brought by the center. He also said the TRS party had opposed the new farm bills in parliament as it was damaging the interests of the farmers and urged Indian government to withdraw the laws immediately.

Secretary Chilumula Satyamurthy appealed to people in India to make the Bharat Bandh success, called by farmers’ organisations on December 8.

