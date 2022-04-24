TRS to unveil its national outlook at upcoming plenary

TRS working president KT Rama Rao blamed Congress solely for the rise of the BJP in some States.

Hyderabad: The upcoming plenary of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) will unveil the party’s policy outlook towards the national politics. Besides discussing issues pertaining to the State as well as the country, the party will present Telangana’s model of development before the people of the country in order to trigger a discussion why not replicate the same in the rest of India.

“If a young State like Telangana could provide uninterrupted power to all sectors, increase agricultural output by completing construction of irrigation projects and also register new records in IT exports as well as industrial development, why does not the union government do the same? Why people of this country should be denied such facilities?” questioned TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao. He said India needs a Golden Telangana model, but not a Golmaal Gujarat model.

In an informal interaction with reporters here on Sunday, Rama Rao stated that the BJP was all about rabble and rousing, but was not interested in addressing or even discussing the real issues like unemployment, economy, malnutrition and doubling farmers’ income among others. “The BJP does not have any agenda or subject to deliver. It is only interested in creating unrest and gain some seats. But people of Telangana are not gullible to these tactics,” he said.

The Minister blamed the Congress solely for the rise of BJP in some States. The BJP could strengthen itself only in those States where Congress failed to deliver or at least play the role of an Opposition. The BJP could not establish itself in States like Telangana, Odisha, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu and even Punjab, where the strong regional parties were giving a run for money.

“In fact, I don’t agree in terming Congress and BJP as national parties. They are just bigger regional parties. While you cannot find Congress in many States, the BJP which is present in a large number of States cannot be seen in the Southern States except Karnataka,” he stated.

Stiffling voices

On the union government stiffling the voices raised against it, the TRS working president came in strong support of Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani. He stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi talks like Gandhi and prays to Nathuram Godse who is the first terrorist of Independent India. “Can I get arrested for my statement? Will they send me to jail? Why is Modi not condemning his leaders who publicly ask people to pray for Godse?” he questioned.

Ridiculing the detractors, he reminded that no such situation prevails in Telangana as the TRS has full respect in the democracy. “Otherwise people in the guise of political leaders and journalists would not have been able to foulmouth the Chief Minister in the media,” he pointed out.

Stop treating people of Telangana as beggars. Responding to the argument that the Centre provided Rs 3 lakh crore to Telangana over the last seven years, Rama Rao corrected that it was Telangana which gave Rs 3.65 lakh crore to the Centre. “We received only Rs 1.68 lakh crore in return. We are not arguing that we should get back all the amount as the Centre has its responsibilities like defence, railways and others. But the BJP leaders should stop treating people of Telangana like beggars. They should stop claiming to be the givers and we, the takers,” he asserted.

He also ridiculed the claims of the Congress and the BJP to have given Telangana State due to which the TRS leaders were enjoying the power. He wondered whethere the Britishers should be praised for giving independence to India or the freedom fighters of the country should be honoured for achieving it.

